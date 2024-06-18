The ‘Fastest Ghost’ Leads Bonhams Online Auction During RREC Annual Rally

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Bonhams|Cars will host an exclusive online auction featuring over 40 examples from Rolls-Royce and Bentley, coinciding with the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts Club (RREC) Annual Rally. The online auction will be open for bidding from June 18 to June 28, alongside the Annual Rally & Concours d'Elegance at Burghley House in Stamford, from June 21 to 23. This event, widely regarded as the largest gathering of Rolls-Royce and Bentley motor cars in the world, is a highlight of the RREC calendar.

A standout of the auction is the 1922 Rolls-Royce Alpine Eagle Silver Ghost, estimated to fetch £1 million. This unique car, the only factory-produced Ghost built, features a 3000 rpm Alpine Eagle engine capable of exceeding 80 mph. Commissioned by Captain Broomhall in 1920 to challenge Bentley and Hispano-Suiza for outright speed, this high-speed 'special' comes with silver-plated fittings and a lightweight aero body designed by A F McNeil at Cunard. Approved by Henry Royce himself, the car boasts a special low-drag design led by R W Harvey, Chief Technical Production Engineer at Rolls-Royce. Currently in full working order and described as starting “on the button,” this offering presents an unrepeatable opportunity to acquire a one-of-a-kind vehicle.

The sale, taking place from June 18 to June 28, will be an integral part of the RREC Rally Auction 2024. Bonhams|Cars, renowned for its trust, reliability, and transparency, offers a choice of live, online, and private platforms for buying and selling collector cars. With over three decades of experience, Bonhams|Cars hosts 17 live auctions annually and participates in significant concours around the world. Bonhams|Cars Online provides clients with expert, agile single-car auctions, available 24/7. The world-class team at Bonhams|Cars includes dedicated motoring departments in London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Brussels, and beyond, specializing in vintage cars, racing motorsport, automobilia, and motorcycles.

