Who’s At Fault In This Interstate Accident?

People do weird things on public roads, including interstates, like in this traffic cam footage with an unbelievable outcome. This is why we contend that one of the worst things you can do while behind the wheel is be distracted or zone out, because you always have to be ready for just about anything.

The footage comes out of Missouri on I-70 and about Van Brunt Blvd in the Kansas City metro area. It was the night of September 3 just before 9:30 when we see someone driving nice and slow up the on-ramp with their turn signal active.

Then the person just stops at the end of the ramp, apparently waiting for a gap so they can merge into the right lane on the interstate. We’ve seen people do this sort of thing before and it’s maddening since we were taught that the on-ramp is where you’re supposed to achieve highway speeds so you can just merge right in without problems.

But this person doesn’t do that. They go slow, stop, then wait. And the driver behind them doesn’t.

Instead, that driver is going at a good clip, like what you’re supposed to do on an on-ramp. But that driver doesn’t see the stopped car and slams right into it, resulting in quite the crash that slows traffic as the two smashed vehicles veer across the three lanes of travel.

Tell us the second driver was paying attention, we dare you. It’s blatantly obvious they weren’t, otherwise they would’ve seen the stopped car and hit their brakes in time to avoid the collision, or at least make it not nearly as bad.

So who’s at fault here: the person who just stopped cold on the on-ramp or the driver who slammed into them because they weren’t paying attention? Tell us what you think and ask your friends who they think caused this accident.

