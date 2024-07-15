Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Ferrari Destroys Three Cars To Combat Counterfeiting

Ferrari has declared an all-out war on counterfeit goods, showcasing its commitment to protecting its prestigious brand. In a bold move, the Italian carmaker recently announced the destruction of a staggering 4 lakh counterfeit items in 2023, which included not only merchandise but also three replica cars bearing the iconic Prancing Horse emblem.

The issue of counterfeit products is not new for Ferrari, one of the most recognizable and prestigious brands globally. The company has long battled opportunistic scammers who capitalize on Ferrari's reputation by slapping its logo on a myriad of fake products. However, 2023 saw Ferrari intensify its efforts, leading to the seizure and destruction of a vast array of counterfeit goods.

Ferrari's social media post detailing this monumental crackdown revealed the extent of the counterfeit problem. Among the destroyed items were 100,351 clothing pieces, 91,229 sunglasses, 60,903 wristwatches, and 57,503 wallets. The list also included perfumes, bags, shoes, belts, and even labels. Furthermore, memorabilia such as 1,092 balls, 872 scale model cars, and 800 fake scooters were also part of the haul.

Interestingly, clothing topped the list of seized items, likely due to the immense popularity of Ferrari-branded apparel driven by the brand's association with Formula 1. Sunglasses and watches followed closely behind in the counterfeit stakes.

The three fake cars crushed by Ferrari highlight a more audacious side of counterfeiting. These replicas often start life as more affordable sports cars like the Toyota MR2 or Pontiac Fiero, which are then modified to resemble high-end Ferrari models. One such replica, made to look like a Ferrari 360, was among those destroyed.

Ferrari's commitment to eradicating counterfeits extends beyond just seizing and destroying goods. Last year, the company launched the Anti-Counterfeiting Reward Project. This initiative encourages the public to report counterfeit Ferrari merchandise or vehicles, offering rewards in the form of official Ferrari gadgets. Speaking about the initiative, Ferrari's General Legal Counsel, Carlo Daneo, highlighted the increasing sophistication of counterfeiters and emphasized the company's dedication to eliminating fake products entirely.

"The counterfeiters are becoming ever more capable," Daneo said. "There are those who use real Ferrari chassis to construct over it the body of a model of greater value. Some vehicles are realized so well that they end up going to auction, and it is our task to report them to the auction houses so that they are taken off the market."

Ferrari's announcement serves as a stern warning to counterfeiters and those dealing in fake Ferrari merchandise. The company is determined to uphold its brand integrity, even if it means crushing counterfeit cars and goods. The brand's proactive stance and the public's support through the reward project indicate a robust strategy to combat counterfeiting, ensuring that only genuine Ferrari products bear the iconic Prancing Horse emblem.

