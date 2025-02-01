Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Ferrari F40 Test Drive Ends in Dramatic Crash, Caught on Video

A Ferrari F40, one of the most iconic supercars in automotive history, met a dramatic end during a routine test drive. A video that surfaced online captures the precise moment the car lost control, leading to a spectacular crash that has left car enthusiasts reeling.

The footage, shared widely on Instagram, shows the F40 swerving uncontrollably before veering sharply to the right. The rear wheels appear to lose traction, sending the car hurtling into the roadside. Unable to regain control, the driver hits a curb, causing the supercar to flip over as its wheels dig into the muddy terrain. The incident also resulted in a light pole being toppled, amplifying the chaos.

The driver, reportedly a service technician, escaped without injury. However, the same cannot be said for the Ferrari, which suffered extensive damage. The test drive, meant to ensure the vehicle's performance, took an unexpected turn, leaving the technician with a lot of questions to answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ferrari F40, renowned for its raw performance and timeless design, is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Producing 471 hp and 426 lb-ft of torque, the car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds, with a top speed of 201 mph. The combination of immense power and a lightweight chassis requires exceptional skill to handle—a lesson learned the hard way in this case.

While no injuries were reported, the loss of such a rare and revered vehicle has left automotive enthusiasts lamenting the fate of this legendary machine. The crash serves as a stark reminder of the fine line between performance and control when piloting high-performance vehicles.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter