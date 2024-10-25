Flatrock officially opens ‘Club’ track to members

Flatrock Motorsports Park has officially opened its first full circuit as part of its development, with the new ‘Club’ track coming into action on Thursday.

The 3.5-mile, 23-turn circuit in Cumberland County, Tennessee was opened to members, and it was the venue’s developer and founding partner Rusty Bittle who completed the first laps before founding members also took to the track. Construction has taken 20 months and is a major milestone in the facility’s progress. A karting track is next in line to be completed, with a 2.7-mile FIM and FIA-certified Grade 2 grand prix track to follow.

“We are beyond thrilled to open the ‘Club’ track to our members,” Bittle said. “After months of hard work and dedication, it’s amazing to see them on track, enjoying what we’ve built. Flatrock is destined to become one of the top motorsport destinations, and this is just the beginning. I can’t wait to see where we go from here as we continue to develop and expand the facility.”

The newly-opened Club circuit features 127 feet of elevation change, including an 18-degree banked turn, and is simulated to provide an average speed of over 100mph in GT3 machinery.

The venue is located around 30 miles west of Knoxville and is understood to have had discussions with multiple different racing series about future race-hosting potential, but has yet to announce any confirmed events.

On top of the racetracks, Flatrock is planning on adding “a premium hotel, destination restaurant, campgrounds, brewery, winery, and a natural amphitheater for hosting concerts and events” in future phases.

