Read the full story on Backfire News

Fleeing Crotch Rocket Gets An Arkansas Love Tap

We’re guessing the people who try running from Arkansas troopers at this point spend about zero time on the internet, like this guy on his crotch rocket who earns a nice love tap for his efforts. How anyone doesn’t know Arkansas State Police allows troopers to PIT, tap, and otherwise physically stop fleeing suspects at this point is beyond us, but the videos sure are entertaining.

Watch an Audi S5 black out and run from an Arkansas trooper.

Dashcam footage like this is also educational. It shows that ASP and similar agencies won’t mess around if you act like an entitled child who doesn’t have to follow the rules of the road. But we know some people will take issue with the trooper’s method of stopping this individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like far too many who ride crotch rockets, this suspect seems to believe no other vehicle on the road can possibly keep up. That might be true in a 0-60 dash, but at higher speeds modern cars like the Dodge Chargers ASP often uses can in fact run with them.

But in this footage we’re pretty sure the trooper is in a Chevy Tahoe. That’s even more embarrassing.

It’s not like the suspect is all that bright or even an excellent rider. After all, while we commend his use of a full face helmet, he otherwise isn’t dressed for the slide, especially at the speeds he’s pushing in an effort to ditch the trooper.

Pulling off the highway, the rider signals for the trooper to pull up next to him. It seems to be a strategy to get the trooper’s guard down, allowing the suspect to take off again, but the trooper doesn’t take the bait.

When the trooper has the chance, he doesn’t hesitate to use his push bar to give the crotch rocket a nice, firm love tap. He can probably tell the rider doesn’t know how to handle that kind of force, and he absolutely doesn’t.

The suspect dumps bike as it gets wobbly, then he himself stumbles into the bushes like he’s had one too many. It’s a perfectly executed maneuver that doesn’t injure the rider but does end the chase immediately.

Image via LRHNCash/YouTube