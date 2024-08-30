Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Fleeing Honda Accord Pitted By Georgia Trooper Fast

They say don’t mess with Texas, but when it comes to Georgia troopers, we think the saying should be don’t mess with the Peach State. After all, we’ve seen Georgia State Patrol do some brutal PITs and other tactical maneuvers on fleeing suspects, making them every bit as fearsome as Arkansas State Police. That’s clearly demonstrated with this pursuit of a Honda Accord.

A suspect originally fled authorities in Alabama after police tried pulling the car over for not having a tag. While he was able to stay ahead of his pursuers before, once he crossed the state line into Georgia things changed in a hurry.

You see in the dashcam footage our Georgia trooper was waiting off the highway for the suspect to blast on by. After he merges into traffic, he’s able to catch up with the old Accord quickly, almost like there’s a huge performance mismatch between the two vehicles.

In fact, it takes the trooper almost exactly one minute to catch up to the Honda. Honestly, that’s kind of embarrassing.

Like a little kid trying to outrun a full-grown adult, the suspect flogs his car and tries weaving through traffic to ditch the trooper. His effort is so pathetic it would be cute if he weren’t putting others on the road at risk.

Once the Honda is clear of other vehicles, the trooper acts fast, positioning his cruiser for a PIT maneuver to end the chase once and for all. This happens in under four minutes into the pursuit. GSP does not mess around.

That PIT sends the little Honda Accord spinning into the trees off the highway. The only place the car is headed now is the scrap heap where it belongs.

