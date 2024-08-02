Read the full story on Backfire News

Fleeing Motorcyclist Catches Fire In Wild Police Chase

Sometimes we say someone’s on fire figuratively because they’re doing something so well, it’s like they are unstoppable. This motorcyclist wasn’t riding super great as he tried fleeing from Arkansas State Police through Little Rock, but he still was on fire at the end of the pursuit, and not because he was doing well. Instead, the guy literally caught fire after troopers tased him.

A trooper started pursuing the black sport bike back on October 13, 2022 after noticing it didn’t have a plate. Usually, when guys don’t register their motorcycle or they take off the license plate it’s not for good reasons.

Sure enough, when the trooper switches on his lights in the dashcam footage, we see the suspect accelerate and try ditching his pursuer. The operative word here is “try” because this guy spends a lot of his time looking back to see if the trooper is still there or struggling to get through the gears on his bike.

There are even a few moments when the suspect basically stops as he struggles to literally get it in gear. Perhaps the trooper should’ve just given the motorcycle a little love tap with his push bar and ended the chase there?

Instead, it goes on and we continue to see mediocre to bad riding skills on display. We think the lead trooper was pretty nice, considering he had a few chances to really knock the suspect to the ground but probably didn’t want to injure the guy.

After leading troopers onto the highway and back on surface streets, through a retail parking lot and into a neighborhood, the rider decides to ditch his sport bike and run away on foot. But he’s equally unskilled on two legs, so troopers run him down easily and one deploys his taser.

That’s when the suspect catches fire. The taser obviously ignited something on him: too much Axe body spray, fumes from a leak in the motorcycle’s fuel tank, or clothing the state of California has found catch fire easily – we don’t know. But troopers get fire extinguishers, put out the blaze, then arrest the guy, ending another wild chase.

Image via CopWatch 247/YouTube