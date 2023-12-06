Florida Couple Gets Married in a Car Wash

News4Jax/YouTube

Bruce and Ingrid had been dating for over five years when they decided to tie the knot. They wanted a unique venue, but most cost more than they wanted to spend. The car wash is a special place for Ingrid, so they figured it would be the perfect place for their wedding, according to News4JAX.



The cost of the average wedding in the United States is roughly $30,000. The cost for a single premium car wash is about $20. That massive cost savings was just too much to ignore for one Florida couple that likes to think outside of the box. After meeting at a speed dating event over five years ago, Bruce and Ingrid wanted to get married. They wanted something that would be different from the traditional wedding. But they didn’t want to spend a lot of time or money.

Ingrid gets her car washed almost every day and because of that, the car wash is a special place for her. So, why not combine her love of Bruce with her love of a clean car? The next thing you know, the couple is riding through a car wash with a marriage officiant in the back seat reading the vows.

It may seem a bit silly, but thanks to the panoramic sunroof in the vehicle, the couple is treated to a lovely, soapy light show as they exchange vows. And they come out on the other side as a married couple, and with a clean car to start their new journey together. It may not be what most people think of as a dream wedding, but that is part of the charm. All the best, Bruce and Ingrid!

