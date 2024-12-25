Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Florida Man Attacks Corvette Owner For Revving His Engine

A 63-year-old Florida man allegedly attacked his neighbor for revving his Corvette’s engine in yet another bizarre incident from the Sunshine State. This comes after another Florida man attacked a guy for saying he has a nice car, making us wonder what’s in the water there.

Extreme road rage ramming is shocking.

The victim, a 72-year-old man, told police he did in fact rev his Corvette’s engine while passing his neighbor’s house. He admitted the move was “a sort-of brag” about owning the sports car, reports Villages News.

We’re guessing the other guy doesn’t have a bunch of fun toys or something, so the victim was rubbing it in. And there apparently is an ongoing feud between the two, who live in a 55-plus community where one would think everyone behaves like adults.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perturbed by the engine revving, the younger man went to the Corvette owner’s house and confronted him about what he took as an insult. That turned into a physical altercation with the older man getting pushed over onto another of his toys, a motorcycle.

Since that man reportedly has suffered back problems and has had rods surgically installed, he called for an ambulance. We think he also called police because they showed up and arrested his attacker.

In his defense, the younger man claims the Corvette owner has been harassing him and his wife. After enduring all kinds of hardships we wish we had the details for, he snapped at the sports car engine revving incident, going off the deep end and pushing his neighbor down.

Lest you think pushing another person so they fall onto their motorcycle isn’t a serious criminal offense, the aggressor in this case got slapped with a felony charge of battery. That’s right, he’s facing a felony for this, not a misdemeanor. The guy was arrested and booked into jail but posted bail.

All this over a Corvette engine revving. What’s up with Florida?

Images via Villages News, Kathy Ecklund/Facebook Marketplace

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.