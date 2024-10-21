Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Florida Trooper PITs Ford F-150 Into Innocent Motorist

During an intense chase with a suspect in a Ford F-150, a Florida trooper pitted the truck right into an innocent motorist. Now that the dashcam footage has hit the internet, which we’ve shared for you to watch yourself, people have opinions about how “reckless” and “irresponsible” Florida Highway Patrol is or just specifically how those judgments apply to the trooper.

Here’s a little background on what led to the chase. A St. John’s County deputy pulled over the F-150 for a traffic stop. During that he ran the female driver’s info and it returned with a felony warrant for her arrest.

The woman became combative, even insisting the deputies weren’t “allowed” to pull her over. Clearly unstable and desperate to get away, she fled the legal traffic stop, constituting a threat to the safety of everyone on the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol jumped in to bring the chase to a close, which they eventually did. With traffic scattered about the highway, troopers had to hold off on attempting PIT maneuvers, but the longer the chase went the higher the risk someone was going to get hurt.

One trooper did get hurt in the chase. And yes, when the final PIT came that ended the pursuit, the F-150 veered right into a crossover traveling almost parallel with the active chase. But the person in that crossover wasn’t injured.

Maybe the person in the crossover should’ve slowed way down considering there were multiple cop cars going lights and sirens, plus a fleeing truck with damage to it? People seem to forget the law is to slow down and pull over, not ride even with an active police chase – there are risks to not giving space to police going Code Three.

We’ve seen over and over, especially in Florida, how people don’t slow down and pull over for law enforcement when lights and sirens are active. That’s not just so police can get through but also helps keep innocent civilians safe, yet people just treat it as an inconvenience.

