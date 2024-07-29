Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Florida Trooper Pitted By Suspect In A Dodge Charger

Sometimes the hunter becomes the hunted, like in the classic action flick The Predator with its famous “The Handshake That Ended Racism.” This police chase involving Florida Highway Patrol going after someone in a white Dodge Charger is almost like that, only the Mopar can’t turn invisible and nobody is smearing themselves with mud, until the lead trooper wrecks out, that is.

For the first few minutes, this plays out like so many other police pursuits we’ve covered. The suspect in the muscle car won’t pull over, troopers go lights and sirens, the Dodge weaves through traffic and uses the shoulder to try getting away, etc.

It’s exciting to watch, sure, especially with quite a few close calls as the traffic thickens up. Plus, more troopers catch up to the Charger, so you can feel the desperation in the air.

Perhaps that’s why this suspect decided to take a unique opportunity and PIT the lead trooper. Maybe the guy has been watching a lot of pursuit videos online and figured out how to pull of a perfect TVI just from that. We might never know.

As the suspect and lead trooper navigating through increasingly thick traffic on the highway, the suspect veers left at one point, going on the shoulder. The trooper, on the other hand, goes around traffic in the middle of the road.

Either the suspect slows down a little, perhaps strategically, or the trooper is just a little bit quicker, because when they come around the slower cars the trooper is now ahead. He starts trying to slow the suspect down, who promptly uses the Dodge muscle car to PIT the trooper on the rear passenger-side quarter panel.

The one thing is watching PITs on YouTube and doing them yourself are two different things. The guy doesn’t pull it off, veering off the road with the trooper as they both crash into the trees. Well-trained troopers make TVIs look easy.

So much for hunting the hunter.

