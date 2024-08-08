Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Florida Trooper Sneakily Catches Corvettes Street Racing

One way street racers try to pull a fast one and stay ahead of the law is to do rolling starts on freeways. The idea is they look like they’re just cruising along until the racers hit it, all pulling away from traffic like bats out of hell. That might seem sneaky, but in the included dashcam footage we see a Florida trooper is even sneakier.

Watch a street racer ditch the cops only to wreck himself out.

Sussing out what’s about to happen down the road, the Florida Highway Patrol trooper works his way past the racers’ buddies trailing behind and comes up on three cars all lined up and ready to race: a C6 Corvette, C6 Z06, and S550 Mustang.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trooper pulls up real close behind the racers and it appears the Mustang driver is the only one who sees the danger. Immediately, the pony car slows down and breaks ranks with the ‘Vettes, avoiding what comes next.

Oblivious to the cop right behind them, which is really quite the accomplishment, the two C6 Corvette drivers floor it in a contest to see which has the faster car. But they’re immediately interrupted as the trooper switches on his lights, breaking up the party.

Of course, the trooper can only catch one of the racers and he locks onto the Z06 for whatever reason. Instead of trying to outrun Florida Highway Patrol, something we see way too much, the driver slows down and pulls over to the shoulder.

Perhaps the guy knows in high-speed chases suspect cars usually get trashed? He likely babies the C6 Z06 so we can’t blame him for not wanting to risk what might come next. After all, a ticket is cheaper than repairing tons of damage and dealing with criminal citations.

As for the other C6 Corvette, that driver appears to just take off. Maybe another trooper in the area was able to pull him over as well, showing the radio is mightier than the accelerator pedal.

Image via lsx.videos/Instagram

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.