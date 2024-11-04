Read the full story on Backfire News

Floyd Mayweather’s Ferrari And Bugatti Might Be Seized

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather might have his 2015 Ferrar LaFerrari Aperta and 2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse seized as the result of an ongoing legal case out of Nigeria. Allegedly, Mayweather made an agreement with a Nigerian company to do some appearances in different African nations but failed to make even one of those.

According to multiple reports, this happened in 2017. Since then the company, Zzini Media, has tried seeking repayment from Mayweather with no success. After filing suit against the celebrity in a US court, the athlete’s attorneys reportedly argued the African company couldn’t compel payment since it’s a foreign entity.

Fast forward to 2024 and that legal action for breach of contrast, fraud, and unjust enrichment has resulted in two courts ruling against Mayweather to the tune of over $2.3 million. Considering how much cash and expensive luxuries the boxer flashes around on social media, one would think that’s chump change to him.

But Mayweather allegedly has refused to cough it up. But it sounds like the legal system is taking a hard look at the man’s assets, potentially seizing his Ferrari and Bugatti to compel payment. Those vehicles have a combined value of over $2.3 million, so if it comes to it, they can be auctioned to cover the judgment with ease.

From what we understand, Mayweather has an extensive collection of cars. But a LaFerrari Aperta is quite the rarity with just 200 sold to customers around the world. If Mayweather was planning on keeping the supercar, which surely will continue appreciating in value, having it seized and sold now means quite the loss in future cash.

Same goes for the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, which is even more exclusive with only 92 made.

Perhaps that’s why those two vehicles were specifically named? With that kind of threat, that might get things moving? Or Mayweather’s legal team might not be done fighting what they’ve argued is an unjust case.

Image via floydmayweather/Instagram