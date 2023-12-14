Ford Employees Hid Thoughtful Note In New Mustang Dark Horse

Wes Duenkel

Buyers of the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse might have received a secret gift from the employees at Flat Rock Assembly Plant hiding in their glove box. Steeda Autosports’ Chris Cervenka shared a photo of the handwritten thank you note he found inside the car, penned and signed by two of the folks responsible for building the car.

The note starts with a congratulations on the purchase of a new 2024 Mustang, before highlighting the amount of care that went into the car’s construction at Flat Rock. That section is followed with another message, highlighting the role that managers, engineers, and hourly workers played in getting the car to Cervenka.

“We know that you didn’t have to buy a Mustang, you chose to,” reads the note. “We all thank you from the bottom of our hearts and welcome you to the Ford Mustang Family. You are now officially a member of the coolest family on earth!”

Love the dedication of our manufacturing teams to deliver for our @Ford customers. Our Flat Rock Assembly Plant team included notes for new @FordMustang customers. Thanks for sharing, @therealcervenka! Enjoy your Mustang Dark Horse! pic.twitter.com/VRUKj37NQH — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 9, 2023

Ford CEO Jim Farley even chimed in on the surprise, reiterating his appreciation for the dedicated workforce at the automaker (which is easier to do now that the UAW Strike has passed). Farley didn't give us any clues as to how many of these notes might actually be floating around, but they surely can’t come in every 2024 Mustang. The Mustang has been the best-selling sports car on the planet over the past 10 years, after all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cervenka is connected to Ford by way of his company's extensive aftermarket parts catalog for Mustangs, which also might have helped his case for a letter. That said, it might be worth a trip out to the garage if you have a new one sitting outside.

The Mustang is one of the most important models that Ford has on offer, and it is nice to see their customers get some appreciation. The notes will make for a nice bit of garage art, and might even end up saved alongside service documents for the next owner. A personal touch like this is always welcome.

You Might Also Like