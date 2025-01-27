Ford, Kia, Jaguar among over 500,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for over 270,000 Ford Broncos and Mavericks over a potential battery issue.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here's what you need to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26.

Ford recalls Broncos and Mavericks

Ford is recalling 272,817 Bronco and Maverick vehicles for potential battery failure.

Ford is recalling some 2021-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Maverick vehicles as the 12-volt batteries manufactured by Chinese company Camel Battery could experience degradation while driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The (12-volt) battery may experience internal weld and/or cast-on-strap failures, which could lead to a sudden battery degradation while driving," the recall report says. "If the battery suddenly degrades during a drive it can lead to a vehicle that is unable to restart after an auto stop/start event or experience a stall while coming to a stop at low speed."

Dealers have been instructed to inspect and replace the 12-volt battery, if needed, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 3, 2025.

Vehicles affected: 272,817

Ford recalling Broncos for shock absorber issue

Ford is also recalling some 2021-2024 Bronco vehicles. The recall was precipitated by rear shock absorbers that may corrode and fail, resulting in a detachment that could cause a road hazard.

The recalled part was introduced into production on Sept. 23, 2020 date and was takenout of production on July 23, 2024.

A remedy is currently under development. Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed Feb. 3 and final letters will be mailed when a remedy is found.

Vehicles affected: 149,449

USA TODAY Recall Database: Search vehicle, product and food recalls

Story continues

Kia recalls hybrids for airbag issue

Kia is recalling certain 2023-2025 Niro EV, Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) and Hybrid vehicles as damaged wiring may impede airbags from deploying correctly.

The vehicles utilize a manually operated passenger seat, where the recall report states that repeated adjustments may cause damage to the wires underneath.

This damage could result in:

The nondeployment of airbags and/or seatbelt pretensioners

The inability to suppress the passenger frontal airbag for a child or small occupant

Inadvertent deployment of the passenger side airbag

Dealers will inspect, replace and reroute the floor wiring assembly, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 14, 2025.

Vehicles affected: 80,255

Land Rover rearview camera issue prompts recalls

Land Rover is recalling some 2023 Discovery Sport, 2023-2024 Defender and 2023 Range Rover Evoque vehicles as a potential touchscreen failure could cause drivers to be unable to see their rearview camera.

The NHTSA says that the recalled vehicles may see the touchscreen in the center console go blank when the vehicle starts, resulting in the rearview camera image not displaying as intended. That failure causes the vehicles to be out of compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

Dealers will update the touchscreen software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 14.

Vehicles affected: 28,370

Jaguar recalls some XEs for camera problems

Jaguar expanded a recall for 2019-2020 Jaguar XEs due to potentially damaged wires in the trunk preventing the car's rearview camera from displaying.

The vehicles were built at the Castle Bromwich Vehicle Assembly Plant between June 18, 2018 and Sept. 10, 2020, according to the recall report.

Dealers will inspect and repair, or replace the rearview camera wiring harness, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 14.

Vehicles affected: 5,329

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Check car recalls: Ford and Kia among over 500K vehicles recalled