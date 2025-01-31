Ford Mach-E Owners Drive More Than The Average American And Still Don't Come Close To Using All Of Their Range

Photo: Ford Motor Company

It’s been four years since Ford started selling the Mustang Mach-E. In an owners’ forum anniversary message, the Blue Oval offered a small peek into the data gathered from the electric crossovers on the road. The manufacturer stated that the average Mach-E owner drives 66 miles on a typical weekday. Shockingly, that figure is far beyond the average American’s daily mileage, which per FHWA data is 37 miles per day regardless of powertrain, but it still comes nowhere near the Mach-E’s total range.

Range is an often-cited concern for drivers considering buying their first electric vehicle. However, Ford’s statistics show that it’s a non-issue for most owners. The standard rear-wheel-drive Mustang Mach-E has an EPA-certified range of 250 miles. A 66-mile drive uses just over a quarter of the battery’s capacity. With the extended-range RWD Mach-E, the longest-range version of the Mach-E that will do 320 miles per charge, a driver is only ten miles short of completing a five-day workweek without needing to recharge. Ford also found that 70 percent of Mustang Mach-E owners recharge at home. It makes sense if there’s no reason to recharge during the day.

With 163,709 Mustang Mach-E crossovers sold through 2024, Ford’s sample size could be considered representative of the country’s population. There is one crucial caveat, though. Over 80 percent of EV households also own a gas-powered car. Theoretically, the EV could be the daily driver with the ICE-equipped vehicle used for long-distance trips.

Ford hoped the Mustang Mach E would be a transformative vehicle for the automaker, but it only courted controversy for giving the crossover SUV the same branding as its iconic pony car. Last year, Ford CEO Jim Farley even stated that there will never be an all-electric Mustang, forgetting the Mach-E. The electric crossover finally showed its true potential last year when sales nearly tripled after Ford cut prices by up to $8,100.

