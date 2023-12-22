Ford Mustang Dark Horse Takes On Chevy Camaro LT1 and Dodge Challenger 392

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a muscle car showdown.

The iconic trio of American muscle cars – the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the Dodge Challenger 392 Scat Pack, and the Chevrolet Camaro LT1 – recently hit the racetrack, each aiming to showcase its unique blend of power, performance, and handling. With their manual transmissions, these cars not only test the mechanical prowess but also the skill of the drivers at the wheel.

Starting with the heaviest contender, the Dodge Challenger 392 Scat Pack Widebody tips the scales at 4,373 pounds. It's powered by a robust 392ci Hemi V8 engine delivering 485 horsepower. To handle its significant weight, it's equipped with Firestone P304/35YR20 BSW performance tires and robust Brembo brake calipers, ensuring both agility and stopping power.

In contrast, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, weighing 3,949 pounds, packs a punch with its innovative DOHC dual throttle body system. This powers the fourth-generation 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine to produce a hefty 500 horsepower. The Dark Horse isn't just about raw power; it also includes features like advanced cooling systems, MagnaRide dampers, and a Torsen rear differential, balancing power with precision handling.

The lightest of the trio, the Chevrolet Camaro LT1, weighs in at 3,619 pounds. Its 6.2L V8 engine generates 455 horsepower and torque, potentially giving it an edge in agility over its heavier rivals. While its Goodyear Eagle F1 tires might offer less grip compared to the competition, the Camaro LT1's lighter weight could be a crucial factor in its performance.

A recent video by Thomas and James provided driving impressions of these cars, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses but stopping short of revealing their quarter-mile times. Intriguingly, the previous generation Ford Mustang Mach 1's lap time was included for comparison, hinting at the continuous evolution and competition in the muscle car segment.

This showdown between the Mustang Dark Horse, Challenger 392, and Camaro LT1 underscores the timeless appeal of manual transmissions in muscle cars. It's a reminder of the intricate relationship between driver skill and automotive engineering, as these iconic vehicles continue to captivate enthusiasts in their ongoing rivalry for supremacy in the muscle car world.

