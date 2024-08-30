Ford Offers Performance Boost for Ranger and Bronco Raptors

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

And a special discount at Raptor Rally.

Ford has unveiled a significant performance upgrade for its Ranger Raptor and Bronco Raptor models, enhancing the power and torque of these off-road beasts. The upgrade, developed by Ford engineers, focuses on the 3.0-liter EcoBoost® engine, delivering a notable increase in both horsepower and torque.

For the Ranger Raptor, the new software calibration from Ford Performance Parts elevates torque from 430 to 536 lb.-ft. and boosts horsepower from 405 to 455. Similarly, the Bronco Raptor sees its torque rise from 440 to 536 lb.-ft., with horsepower climbing from 418 to 455. These upgrades promise improved throttle response and optimized shift schedules, offering drivers a more exhilarating and powerful driving experience.

The performance upgrade is available for the 2024 Ranger Raptor and 2022-2024 Bronco Raptors. Priced at $825, the calibration can be purchased using Ford Pass Rewards points, making it accessible for those looking to enhance their vehicle’s performance.

In addition to the performance boost, Ford is offering a special discount for attendees of the upcoming Raptor Rally. This exclusive one-day event, set to take place near the Ford Performance Racing School in Fairfield, Utah, on September 21, provides a 20% discount on the calibration tool and other eligible accessories for those who register their vehicles and attend the rally.

The Raptor Rally, priced at $500, includes a day packed with off-road driving experiences, trail rides, expert workshops, meet-and-greets with professional off-road racers, hot laps, exclusive giveaways, meals, and more. It's an event tailored for Raptor enthusiasts to enjoy their vehicles to the fullest while getting insider access to Ford’s latest innovations.

