Ford recalls nearly 300,000 trucks over fuel pump defect — what to know

Almost 300,000 Ford diesel-engine trucks may be subject to a recall due to a dangerous issue with the fuel pump.

The Ford recall will potentially affects up to 295,449 F-series trucks, according to a Dec. 30, 2024 notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall report was first submitted on Dec. 20, 2024.

Ford trucks affected by the recall include:

2020-2022 F-Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 vehicles

2021-2022 F-650 and F-750 vehicles

Ford is recalling these trucks due to a possible issue with the fuel pump. Biodiesel deposits can form on the pump roller as well as the tappet body cooling passages, which can lead to increased wear on the fuel pump components and metal debris in the fuel system, NHTSA explained.

Ultimately, this can cause the fuel pump system to fail and a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash, the NHTSA stated.

Letters to those who own the recalled Ford vehicles are expected to be mailed Jan. 13, 2025. To remedy the issue, dealers will update the powertrain control module software, free of charge.

In January 2024, Ford recalled nearly 2 million Explorer SUVs because pieces of the trim could fly off, creating a hazard for other drivers on the road, The Associated Press reported at the time.

Then, in November 2024, Ford Motor was hit with a $165 million NHTSA civil penalty to settle charges that the company didn't comply with federal recall requirements on its defective rollover safety cameras. In a statement, the NHTSA alleged that Ford hadn't provided timely and accurate recall information.

Following the civil fine, federal regulators opened two investigations into how the company handled past recalls.

Vehicles from Hyundai, Tesla and more have also been subject to safety recalls in recent years.

If you own a vehicle affected by the current Ford recall, you can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 and use Ford’s reference for the recall: 24S78. You can also call the NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

This article was originally published on TODAY.com