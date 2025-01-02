Ford recalls nearly 400,000 trucks, SUVs, other vehicles: See affected models

Ford Motor Company has issued multiple recalls involving nearly 400,000 vehicles, including more than 295,000 heavy-duty pickup trucks.

The automaker is recalling 295,449 of its 2020-2022 F-Super Duty F250, F350, F450, F550, and F600 trucks, and its 2021-2022 F-650 and F750 trucks because biodiesel deposits may form on the pump drivetrain roller components, which could lead to failure of the high-pressure fuel pump, Ford said in a recall report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Failure of the pump may result in loss of drive power, which can increase the risk of a crash, an NHTSA report said.

Dealers will update the powertrain control module software free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Jan. 13. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S78.

Recalled Ford trucks (295,449)

2020-2022 Ford F-250 SD

2020-2022 Ford F-350 SD

2020-2022 Ford F-450 SD

2020-2022 Ford F-550 SD

2020-2022 Ford F-600 SD

2021-2022 Ford F-650

2021-2022 Ford F-750

The 2022 Ford F-Series Super Duty.

Recalled Ford vehicles for rearview camera concern

Ford is recalling 30,715 of its 2019 Flex SUVs, Fiesta subcompacts and Lincoln MKT crossover wagons because the rearview camera may intermittently display a blank or distorted image, which can reduce the driver's view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash, Ford said in a NHTSA report.

A remedy is under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 3. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S75.

Affected vehicles

2019 Ford Flex (17,679)

2019 Ford Fiesta (12,234)

2019 Lincoln MKT (802)

Ford touted the European-engineered Ford Fiesta fuel-efficient dual-clutch automatic transmission when the subcompact car debuted at the Paris auto show in 2019.

Recalled Lincoln Nautilus SUVs for automatic window issue

Ford is recalling 47,818 of its 2024-2025 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles because the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. A closing window may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will recalibrate the driver door module (DDM) and the passenger door module (PDM), free of charge, so the vehicles come into compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 13. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24C43.

Affected vehicle

2024-2025 Lincoln Nautilus

2024 Lincoln Nautilus.

Recalled Ford and Lincoln hybrid SUVs for possible battery defect

Ford is recalling 20,484 of its 2020-2024 Ford Escape and 2021-2024 Lincoln Corsair hybrid electric SUVs because a manufacturing defect in one or more of the high voltage battery cells may result in an internal short circuit and battery failure. Battery failure can increase the risk of a fire or cause a loss of drive power, which increases the risk of a crash, Ford said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will perform a battery energy control module (BECM) software update, and replace the high voltage battery pack, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 20, 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S79.

Affected vehicles

2020-2024 Ford Escape (16,480)

2021-2024 Lincoln Corsair (4,004)

2023 Lincoln Corsair Reserve (left) and Grand Touring models.

Check to see if your car is recalled

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Contributing: Ahjané ForbesFollow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ford recalls: Nearly 400,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and other vehicles