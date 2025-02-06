Ford recalls nearly 73,000 vehicles for potentially faulty rear-view camera

Ford Motor Company recalled nearly 73,000 vehicles for a potential rearview camera issue.

A recall report, issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, says that the vehicles have a rear-view camera that intermittently goes blank or displays a warped image.

The report states that cause of the malfunction is currently unknown but Ford believes that the cause is due to the specific cameras installed in the vehicles.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the recall, according to the report.

Looking for a recall? Check out USA TODAY's recall database

The NHTSA's database allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

What Ford vehicles are affected?

The American flag flaps in the wind at Village Ford in Dearborn on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

The recall covers some of the following Ford vehicles:

ADVERTISEMENT

2021 Expedition

2021-2022 Super Duty

2021-2022 F-250

2021-2022 F-350

2021-2022 F-450

2021-2022 F-550

2021-2022 F-600

Some 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles are also covered in the recall.

How to get recalled vehicles fixed

A remedy for the recall is currently under development, according to the report. When it is available dealers will implement it free of charge.

Notification letters are expected to be sent to owners of the recalled vehicles staring Feb. 17.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ford recall: Nearly 73,000 vehicles may have faulty rearview camera