Ford recalls thousands of trucks due to crash risk: What to know

(WHTM) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Ford Motor Company has recalled thousands of 2023-2024 electric trucks due to increased crash risk.

According to NHTSA, Ford is recalling nearly 12,000 of its 2023-2024 F-150 Lightning BEV vehicles due to an increased risk of crashing.

The agency said the front upper control arm ball joint nut may not have been tightened properly, which could allow the front upper arm control to detach from the knuckle assembly.

To put it simply, this problem could cause the loss of vehicle steering and control, increasing a driver’s risk of crashing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumers are told that dealers will inspect the upper arm control arm ball joint nut, and replace the nut and/or knuckle assembly as necessary free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Feb. 3, 2025. Consumers with questions can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The Ford recall number is 24S76.

Vehicle owners can also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

How to check your vehicle for recalls

The NHTSA provides a searchable database that allows you to check if your vehicle has any recalls.

Once you are on the website, found here, you can type in your Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN, to see if it has a safety recall. After you type in the VIN, it will load your vehicle on the page.

The VIN search tool will show if your vehicle has been affected by a vehicle safety recall in the last 15 calendar years. It will not, however, show recalls that have been repaired on your vehicle, international vehicles, and recalls conducted by smaller manufacturers.

Newly announced recalls may take time to appear in the database.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.