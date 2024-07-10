Ford Redirects Flood-Damaged Mustangs to Schools for Educational Use

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Instead of going to the junkyard...

In a commendable move, Ford, alongside General Motors and Stellantis, has chosen to donate flood-damaged vehicles to technical schools instead of sending them to the scrapyard. This initiative, which has seen over 300 vehicles donated since September, aims to equip the next generation of automotive technicians with hands-on experience using the latest models.

Mike McLean, Ford's market area coordinator, explained the process: "We retrieved these Mustangs from the New Boston railyard after a severe storm. Instead of scrapping them, we coordinated with Ford dealers nationwide to clean up the cars and donate them to schools. This initiative not only provides invaluable educational tools but also offers positive PR and tax benefits for the automakers."

ADVERTISEMENT

Natural disasters often result in significant vehicle damage, typically leaving insurance companies and owners to decide the fate of the affected cars. However, when the damaged vehicles are brand new and unsold, manufacturers face a unique dilemma. Ford, GM, and Stellantis have found a productive solution by repurposing these vehicles for educational purposes.

Flood-damaged cars are unfit for public roads, but they serve as perfect training tools for high school shop classes and technical schools. These donations allow students to work on modern vehicles, learning the intricacies of current automotive technology. This hands-on experience is crucial for preparing them for careers in the automotive industry.

This program also aligns with broader efforts to modernize automotive education. Traditionally, students worked on older models, which limited their exposure to the latest advancements in automotive engineering and technology. By providing newer models, these automakers ensure that students receive up-to-date training, making them better prepared for future job opportunities.

The benefits extend beyond educational enrichment. The program also enhances the public image of these automakers by showcasing their commitment to community support and education. Additionally, donating these vehicles provides significant tax incentives, making it a win-win situation for all parties involved.

Story continues

This initiative reflects a broader trend in corporate responsibility, where companies seek ways to contribute positively to society while managing their resources efficiently. By turning a potential loss into a valuable educational opportunity, Ford, GM, and Stellantis set a commendable example for other industries to follow.

Source: Detriot Free Press

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.