Ford Teases Sub-7-Minute 'Ring Lap for Mustang GTD

Ford

The Ford Motor Company hasn't shied away from motorsport with the S650-generation Mustang. Not only has the car been entered in a number of racing series across the globe, but the Blue Oval has been developing the most extreme Mustang yet in the form of the Mustang GTD, even leaning on the experts at Multimatic (who built the Ford GT) for assistance in the project.

Now, it seems Ford is ready to reveal what the newest super-Stang can reallt do. On Wednesday, the carmaker released a teaser highlighting the Mustang GTD’s capability on track, suggesting that automaker may become the first American company to build a production car that can lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife in less than seven minutes.

Ford CEO Jim Farley had the Nordschleife in mind from the launch of the Mustang GTD, staking that lofty claim back in August 2023 when the cover first dropped on the racing-inspired machine. Ford never officially ran the previous S550-generation Shelby GT500 around the famed track, but Farley clearly feels rather confident in the car’s pace. Of course, the GTD is even more extreme than the defunct Shelby, with an more powerful variant of the same supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 under the hood. Combine that engine's 815 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque with a trick in-board suspension setup, a new transaxle, and active aero elements, and Farley's confidence starts to make some sense.

Ford

No American car has ever managed to break the illusive seven minute barrier at the Nordschleife, but some have come close. A Dodge Viper ACR in the hands of driver Lance Arnold posted a ludicrous 7:01.30 lap in September 2017. That independent, crowdfunded lap remains a historic moment, and has yet to be bested by an American factory effort. Ford also has been very vocal about the GTD’s focus on the Porsche 911 GT3, which itself has proved immensely quick at the Ring. The current Porsche 911 GT3 ran a 6:55.2 with the legendary Lars Kern at the wheel; the more hardcore GT3 RS is even quicker, running a 6.44.848 around the Green Hell. Ford has its work cut out for it if that’s the figure the Blue Oval is chasing.

The 48-second teaser doesn’t do much to highlight the capability of the GTD, but it sure does show off the glorious exhaust note. We expect Ford to release the official lap time for the new model soon — at which point, we may have a new title holder to share with you.

