Ford, Tesla, GEM among nearly 400,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for more than 295,000 Ford heavy-duty pickup trucks for a fuel pump issue.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what you need to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.

USA TODAY Recall Database: Search vehicle, product and food recalls

Altec Industries recall on pickup chassis over front axle defect

Altec Industries, Inc. is recalling 82 of its 2017-2024 Ford E350 van chassis equipped with AT200A devices because the units have a Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) of 4,050 and 4,200 pounds and may fail at high loads due to a defect in the front axle. This instability could cause a risk of injury, according to a NHTSA report.

Ford dealers will install front springs, insulators, and nuts free of charge. Additionally, a new label will be provided to indicate the upgraded gross axle weight rating. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Feb. 14. Owners may contact Altec customer service at 1-877-462-5832. Altec's number for this recall is CSN-3206.

Affected chassis (82):

2017-2024 Altec AT200A

GEM electric vehicle recall for ball joint issue

GEM is recalling 243 of its 2024-2025 e2, e4, e6, and eLXD electric vehicles because the mounting screws between the ball joint and the hub strut may have been improperly tightened, resulting in ball joint separation from the wheel. Ball joint separation can cause a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will tighten the mounting screws free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Jan. 15. Owners may contact GEM customer service at 1-800-688-8680.Vehicles affected (243):

2024-2025 GEM E2

2024-2025 GEM E4

2024-2025 GEM E6

2024-2025 GEM ELXD

Tesla recall for airbag replacement

Tesla is recalling 294 of its 2024-2025 Model S and Model X vehicles because the driver's airbag could tear during deployment and not adequately protect an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury, the company said in a NHTSA report.Tesla service will replace the airbag assembly free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Feb. 21. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-20-001.

Vehicles affected (294):

2024-2025 Tesla Model S

2024-2025 Tesla Model X

New Tesla cars sit parked at a Tesla dealership on May 31, 2024 in Corte Madera, California.

Ford recalls

SUVs recalled over possible battery defect

Ford is recalling 20,484 of its 2020-2024 Ford Escape and 2021-2024 Lincoln Corsair hybrid electric SUVs because a manufacturing defect in one or more of the high-voltage battery cells may result in an internal short circuit and battery failure. Battery failure can increase the risk of a fire or cause a loss of drive power, which increases the risk of a crash, Ford said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will perform a battery energy control module (BECM) software update and replace the high-voltage battery pack, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Jan. 20. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S79.

Vehicles affected (20,484):

2020-2024 Ford Escape (16,480)

2021-2024 Lincoln Corsair (4,004)

2023 Lincoln Corsair Reserve (left) and Grand Touring models.

SUVs recalled over rearview camera issue

Ford is recalling 30,715 of its 2019 Flex SUVs, Fiesta subcompacts, and Lincoln MKT crossover wagons because the rearview camera may intermittently display a blank or distorted image, which can reduce the driver's view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash, Ford said in a NHTSA report.

A remedy is under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Feb. 3. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S75.

Vehicles affected (30,715):

2019 Ford Flex (17,679)

2019 Ford Fiesta (12,234)

2019 Lincoln MKT (802)

Ford touted the European-engineered Ford Fiesta fuel-efficient dual-clutch automatic transmission when the subcompact car debuted at the Paris auto show in 2019.

SUVs recalled over automatic windows

Ford is recalling 47,818 of its 2024-2025 Lincoln Nautilus vehicles because the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. A closing window may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will recalibrate the driver door module (DDM) and the passenger door module (PDM), free of charge, so the vehicles come into compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Jan. 13. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24C43.

Vehicle affected (47,818):

2024-2025 Lincoln Nautilus

2024 Lincoln Nautilus.

Pickups recalled over fuel pump concerns

Ford is recalling 295,449 of its 2020-2022 F-Super Duty F250, F350, F450, F550, and F600 trucks, and its 2021-2022 F-650 and F750 trucks because biodiesel deposits may form on the pump drivetrain roller components, which could lead to failure of the high-pressure fuel pump, Ford said in a recall report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Failure of the pump may result in loss of drive power, which can increase the risk of a crash, an NHTSA report said.

Dealers will update the powertrain control module software free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Jan. 13. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S78.

Vehicles affected (295,449):

2020-2022 Ford F-250 SD

2020-2022 Ford F-350 SD

2020-2022 Ford F-450 SD

2020-2022 Ford F-550 SD

2020-2022 Ford F-600 SD

2021-2022 Ford F-650

2021-2022 Ford F-750

The 2022 Ford F-Series Super Duty.

Indian motorcycle recall for false gear display

Indian is recalling 4,926 of its 2025 Scout and Scout Sixty motorcycles because the motorcycle may show false gear selection and move unexpectedly when the transmission is actually in gear, increasing the risk of a crash. The gear position display may falsely show that the motorcycle is in neutral. Incorrect indication of neutral can cause unintended movement, increasing the risk of a crash or serious injury, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will update the Engine Control Module (ECM) software free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Jan. 30. Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian's number for this recall is I-24-11.

Vehicles affected (4,926):

2025 Indian Scout

2025 Indian Scout Sixty

Car parts recall

Horizon Global trailer hitch recall for loose part

Horizon Global is recalling 145,431 Reese hitch receiver locks produced between Sept. 19, 2019, and June 10, 2024, due to a manufacturing error that could cause towing vehicles to detach from their loads. The cap on the receiver lock may lose its retention over time or under certain circumstances, causing the lock to become loose and separate from the pin, the company said in a NHTSA report. This could cause the impacted vehicle to separate from whatever it is hitched to, increasing the risk of a crash, the company said.

Dealers will replace the hitch receiver locks free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Feb. 5. Owners may contact Horizon Global customer service at 1-248-593-8810.

Parts affected (145,431):

7057030 Lock receiver SS 5/8 and 1/2 (24,886)

7057230 Receiver lock Chrome Class V (84,003)

7057033 Lock receiver SS 5/8 and 1/2 (27,962)

7054630 Lock sleeved receiver chrome (6,151)

7057130 Lock receiver SS 3-1/2 Span (2,429)

Check to see if your car is recalled

Contributing: Mary Walrath-Holdridge

Follow Mike Snider on Threads, Bluesky and X: @mikegsnider mikegsnider. & @mikesnider.

