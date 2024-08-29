Ford Unveils Raptor T1+ for Dakar Rally and Off-Road Challenges

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Ford’s new Raptor T1+ is designed for the Dakar Rally.

Ford is raising the bar in off-road performance with the introduction of the Ford Raptor T1+, a vehicle engineered specifically for the grueling demands of the Dakar Rally. This high-performance truck, which made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, is the result of an intensive collaboration between Ford Performance and M-Sport Ltd.

The Raptor T1+ boasts a state-of-the-art suspension system, developed in partnership with Fox Racing Shox. It features advanced adjustable bypass dampers, designed to handle the extreme conditions of rally raid competitions. This new model is powered by a robust 5.0-liter V8 Coyote engine, offering the necessary power and torque to tackle the toughest terrains.

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports, emphasized the significance of this project: “Our goal with the Raptor T1+ is to set a new standard in off-road racing. Partnering with M-Sport and Red Bull, we aim to showcase our commitment to pushing the limits of performance in the most challenging environments.”

The Raptor T1+ will be piloted by elite drivers Carlos Sainz Sr. and Nani Roma, with navigator teams including Lucas Cruz and Alex Haro. The truck will first compete at Baja Hungary in August 2024, a key test before the Rallye du Maroc in October, which serves as a final preparatory event before the Dakar Rally in January 2025.

The vehicle features a T45 steel spaceframe and carbon fiber body panels, combining durability with distinctive Ford Raptor aesthetics. Its high ground clearance and wide stance provide enhanced off-road stability, while the custom “Otto Yellow” paint and chiseled grille add to its striking appearance.

Ford’s latest offering underscores its ambition to dominate the off-road racing scene and continue evolving its Raptor line for both competitive and consumer markets.

