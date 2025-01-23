Advertisement

Fourth Gen Camaro Police Impersonator Busted

Steven Symes
·2 min read

Fourth Gen Camaro Police Impersonator Busted

A 25-year-old man driving a Fourth Gen Camaro bearing California Highway Patrol insignias on the doors convincing enough to at first fool real cops has been arrested. San Rafeal Police busted the suspect, who gave one of the weirdest reasons we’ve heard for impersonating an officer. We see police impersonators all the time, and believe it or not this isn’t the first guy with a Fourth Gen Camaro who’s tried passing himself off as a cop.

It was on the morning of January 15 when a San Rafeal officer on patrol spotted the white Camaro. Even though CHP hasn’t used the Fourth Gens in about a decade, he at first thought it was a real CHP vehicle, so the officer waved at the driver.

Image via San Rafeal Police Department/Facebook
Image via San Rafeal Police Department/Facebook

But he realized the other guy was young and not wearing a uniform. Suspicious, the cop turned around and examined the CHP decals on the doors, which honestly look real. But the officer ran the license plate and confirmed the car isn’t registered to any law enforcement agency.

After pulling the police impersonator over, the guy admitted the Fourth Gen Camaro would fool people, causing them to believe he’s a cop. But the suspect said he wasn’t pulling people over, stating he put the decals on for a car show (with all those dents on the body).

We’re not aware of a car show where attendees modify their vehicles to impersonate police. Maybe something like that does exist, and if so anyone who participates is foolish.

That story fell apart when the officer was able to pull up the vehicle history, learning it had been recently fetched from an impound lot after it was taken for the registration expiring. Now it’s sitting in an impound lot again.

As for the driver, Matthew Bennet Connolly was booked into the Marin County Jail after being arrested for falsely impersonating a police officer. We honestly don’t get why guys do this.

San Rafeal Police are asking the public if anyone has had dealings with this guy, although they didn’t release a picture of him, just the Camaro.

Images via San Rafeal Police Department/Facebook

