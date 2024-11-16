Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Marsien Production Begins: All Units Sold Out

Marc Philipp Gemballa GmbH has officially begun the series production of the Marsien, a limited-edition off-road supercar based on the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S. With only 40 units planned for production, the Marsien has already achieved a sold-out status, showcasing its immense popularity among automotive enthusiasts. Deliveries are expected to commence soon, fulfilling the high demand for this unique vehicle.

Image Via Marc Philipp Gemballa GmbH

The Marsien is designed to conquer rough terrains, similar to the Porsche 911 Dakar. The exterior of the Marsien is crafted from custom carbon fiber, featuring wide fenders and a distinctive rear spoiler inspired by the legendary Porsche 959. This combination of robust design and luxurious materials ensures the Marsien stands out both on and off the road.

Image VIa Marc Philipp Gemballa GmbH

Under the hood, the Marsien is powered by a RUF-tuned 3.7-liter flat-six engine. This powerhouse produces an impressive 740 horsepower and 686 lb-ft of torque in its standard configuration. For those seeking even more performance, an optional stage 2 upgrade is available, boosting the engine's output to a staggering 819 horsepower. This upgrade includes the addition of new turbochargers, an ECU remap, and a reworked transmission, providing an enhanced driving experience.

Image VIa Marc Philipp Gemballa GmbH

To complement its powerful engine, the Marsien is equipped with a custom exhaust system developed by Akrapovic. This not only improves performance but also gives the Marsien a distinctive, aggressive sound. Additionally, the suspension system has been specially developed by KW Automotive to handle the rigors of off-road driving while maintaining excellent on-road performance.

The Marsien represents a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and off-road capability. Its sold-out status before the commencement of deliveries is a testament to its desirability and the excitement it has generated in the automotive community. As customers eagerly await the arrival of their Marsien units, the vehicle is set to make a significant impact on the market, further solidifying Marc Philipp Gemballa GmbH's reputation for creating extraordinary supercars.

