German Grocery Getter Smokes Pursuing Cops

Grocery getter is a term often used by enthusiasts for any car that’s perceived as good for grabbing groceries and driving the kids around town. The perception is these vehicles are lumbering and slow, but as you’re about to see in this dashcam footage, one that hails from a German brand (but that’s actually built in Slovakia) is actually quite fast.

We’re of course talking about the Audi Q7. Sure, it’s a cushy three-row vehicle, but if you’ve ever driven one it doesn’t accelerate or handle like one, which is a marvel to experience. When the famed Blackhawk and Cobra units from Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia try taking a stolen Q7 down, they experience this firsthand.

Our camera car joins in the pursuit on a surface street when it’s in full swing and the Audi is just hauling. Once it gets on the highway, the suspect takes advantage of its Autobahn capabilities and pushes the envelope to 150-plus mph.

But as the suspect goes through a few transitions like a tunnel and embanked, sweeping turn, he slows down and the lead deputy catches up. You hear that deputy get the authorization from his superior to perform a PIT maneuver and end the high-speed chase.

As the deputy moves into position, the suspect driver starts moving the Audi around while accelerating. Likely this guy has experience running from police and maybe has been pitted out before, so he knows what’s coming.

The next time the deputy gets into position, the suspect taps his brakes, messing up the chance for a PIT again. Then it’s a cat and mouse game as they weave through traffic, transitioning from one highway to another.

It’s when our suspect gets onto surface streets that things get really interesting. The suspect has no problem blasting through red lights without slowing, something the deputy can’t do, and his lead grows until the Q7 disappears into the night.

While a helicopter was used to locate the Audi later, the suspect had ditched it and got away. At least someone is getting their vehicle back.

Image via County Boyzzz/YouTube

