Giant tire on I-94 to get dressed up for Detroit Auto Show

The giant Uniroyal Tire on Interstate 94 — a landmark for those coming and going from the Motor City — is slated to sport a new look for the return of the Detroit Auto Show.

On Friday, workers battled wind and cold trying to install a banner on the eastbound side hubcap of the 80-foot Uniroyal Tire that for decades has sat along the freeway in Allen Park. The banner features an image of a car racing at the viewer, both part of a creative campaign for the show and seemingly symbolic of the quick approach of the event that takes place from Jan. 10 to Jan. 20 at Huntington Place in Detroit.

The Detroit Auto Show is partnering with the Uniroyal and International Outdoor on new art that will decorate the iconic Giant Uniroyal Tire in Allen Park on Interstate 94. Crews attempted to raise the banner on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, but the wind was prohibitive.

The effort Friday was taking a bit longer than expected, given the weather conditions, and those in charge of installation ultimately decided to remove the eastbound banner and attempt the installation on Sunday morning along with a planned hanging of a westbound banner, said John George, creative director for the show’s marketing agency, Lovio George. As of Saturday evening, the installation was no longer planned for Sunday due to weather but was expected to still take place for the auto show.

“It’s been a long time coming,” George said. “Good things come to those who wait.”

Workers start installation of a banner for the Detroit Auto Show on the giant Uniroyal Tire along I-94 in Allen Park on Jan. 3, 2025.

The tire was originally built as a Ferris wheel for the 1964 New York World’s Fair. It has seen some changes over the years, including the removal of a giant nail on display in the tire and various Uniroyal messages and logos. However, Uniroyal in 2018 reported it hadn’t placed such a temporary banner on the tire until that year. That time, the tire sported a banner for the Quick Lane Bowl game at Ford Field in Detroit.

George said both Uniroyal and International Outdoor, the billboard team behind the printing and hanging of the sign, were incredible in bringing the “crazy idea” for the installation to life.

Workers start installation of a banner for the Detroit Auto Show on the giant Uniroyal Tire along I-94 in Allen Park on Jan. 3, 2025.

The team had been excited to get the installation up for any early arriving visitors for the show and for folks traveling for the highly anticipated final game of the regular season for the Detroit Lions, George said.

“It’s a giant welcome sign to Detroit as you're coming in from the airport,” he said of the tire.

It’s also a monument to automotive prowess, he said, echoing a news release from his agency. And it has ties to a core approach of the auto show this year: touch points that are distinctly Detroit.

A rendering of what the tire installation will look like along the I-94 highway.

Sam Klemet, Detroit Auto Show co-executive director, has highlighted the city in his approach to the auto show, and he emphasized that focus in a statement regarding the Uniroyal Tire takeover.

“Throughout this year, our efforts have been purposefully drawing on the deep connections that the people and places of Detroit have to our rich automotive legacy and this effort is an extension of the creative approach that continues to engrain the show into the fabric of the Motor City,” he said in a statement in a news release.

Uniroyal brand director Michelle Grim echoed the sentiment in a statement as well, noting she’s a native Detroiter and views the giant tire “as a symbol of the endurance, grit and automotive industry ingenuity that is rooted in the city of Detroit and also in Uniroyal tires.”

The effort has also added to the excitement with the show returning to its former winter schedule after a few years in a September time slot, George said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Giant tire on I-94 to get dressed up for Detroit Auto Show