GM Confirms $175 Million Investment for Chevy Camaro Production in Michigan

General Motors announces a $175 million investment at Lansing Grand River assembly plant.

General Motors has confirmed a significant investment of $175 million in its Lansing, Michigan, Grand River assembly plant to support the production of the redesigned Chevrolet Camaro. This investment follows GM's recent announcement of $2.8 billion in planned expenditures for U.S. manufacturing facilities.

The Lansing Grand River plant will see the installation of new tooling and equipment, including three new paint systems for Camaro-specific colors and two robotic framers designed to enhance dimensional control for a more precise driving experience. This upgrade aims to bolster the high-quality reputation of the iconic Camaro, according to GM North American Manufacturing Manager Scott Whybrew.

“With this investment in tooling and equipment, we will continue to do our part to build on the high-quality reputation of this iconic car,” Whybrew stated.

The investment will also lead to the recall of 500 workers to resume a second shift at the facility, slated for late summer. This move is expected to boost local employment and support the community while enhancing the production capabilities of the Camaro.

In related news, the new “Yenko/SC” Chevrolet Corvette, built under license by Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE), a New Jersey-based aftermarket performance car outfit, has been making headlines. The Yenko/SC C8 Corvette now boasts an impressive 1,000 horsepower, thanks to a comprehensive upgrade of the stock LT2 V8 engine.

SVE has enhanced the engine with precision parts, including a forged steel crankshaft, forged H-beam rods, and forged aluminum pistons. The tuning specialists have also added a custom intake manifold, high-flow cylinder heads, and an upgraded eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox to handle the increased power. The crowning achievement is the addition of two 58-millimeter water-cooled turbochargers, elevating the Corvette's performance to new heights.

In addition to the mechanical upgrades, the Yenko/SC C8 Corvette features several cosmetic enhancements, such as unique exhaust tips available in silver or black, and three different designs for the staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels. Customers can personalize their Corvettes with various colors for the Yenko-badged brake calipers. Inside, the car features SVE’s signature embroidered Yenko logos on the headrests and floor mats.

The Yenko/SC C8 Corvette is available in both coupe and convertible body styles, with any of the factory color options. Special Yenko/SC graphics are available in nine colors, with an additional carbon fiber option.

While the Camaro and Corvette updates highlight GM's commitment to innovation and performance, the $175 million investment in the Lansing Grand River plant underscores the company's dedication to supporting its manufacturing infrastructure and workforce in the United States.

