GMC Sierra Repossessed While Getting Professionally Detailed

We’ve watched a lot of car repossession videos in our day, but this one where a GMC Sierra gets picked up while being detailed by professionals at a shop is something else. There’s so much to unpack in the short video, from the tow truck driver’s sheer skill to the situation in general.

First off, we can’t believe someone isn’t paying for their newer Sierra and yet they still shell out for a professional detail. Those are some messed up priorities, because the guy could wash his own truck and should’ve been using that money to catch up the payments.

It’s like when people spend so much on mods for a vehicle the bank still owns they can’t pay for it, showing a fundamental lack of responsibility.

To see the confused looks on the detailers’ faces once they realize a tow truck is taking the GMC is actually hilarious.

That brings us to the next point: this repo man is smooth as ice. While he’s rolling down the road at speed, he lowers the boom so it’s ready to go. Cutting through the parking lot, he already knows the exact route to go around the building to the open bay where his quarry is parked.

Not skipping a beat, he backs right up and gets the rear tires on the boom in one fluid motion, then lifts the pickup into air. It’s no wonder the workers were caught off guard.

People might be wondering how the repo man knew the truck was at that location. Some lenders and dealers install trackers on bank-owned (read: financed) vehicles just in case people think they’re not going to pay for them.

Many repo agents use spotters in nondescript cars who scout where vehicles are before the tow truck comes along. That’s probably how this guy knew exactly where he was going to get the GMC Sierra, making the repo quick and ruthless.

Image via @1ebenreed/YouTube

