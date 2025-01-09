GM's best selling EV in 2024 was a Honda

EV demand is down overall, but for some manufacturers, EV sales are on the rise. After a hindered start, General Motors finally got its electric vehicles into people’s hands, and the results show that the most popular model isn’t badged as a Chevrolet but as a Honda.

Prologue outsold every GM EV and then some

Honda PrologueHonda

Over the course of 2024, Honda sold 33,017 Prologue EVs, while Chevy sold 23,115 of its own EVs in the same time frame. Hilariously, it notes a 4,700 percent increase in its sales report since just 482 were sold in 2023.

The Prologue even outsold Honda’s other midsize two-row crossover, the gas-powered Passport, which found 32,527 homes.

Honda Prologue wears a Blazer

Honda PrologueHonda

If you’ve been keeping up, then you’re aware that Honda and Nissan signed an agreement to develop battery-electric technology and software. While in-house development is underway, Honda’s first foray into the EV landscape was through GM.

The Prologue is a two-row crossover with Honda styling and GM mechanicals. It’s based on the Chevrolet Blazer EV, which is built in the same Ramos Arizpe, Mexico plant and also uses GM’s Ultium platform.

When you see the Prologue up close, you’ll note they share similar dimensions, interior room, and even a lot of the switchgear, including the steering wheel. So how did Honda sell 10,000 units more than its Chevy twin?

It comes down to a couple of Honda-centric decisions

Honda PrologueHonda

The Honda Prologue carries a more restrained design compared to the Blazer EV’s design expressive looks. It’s a similar story inside, with Chevy offering a more vibrant interior color palette while Honda went for a cleaner aesthetic.

They differ slightly in function. For instance, the Prologue’s roomy cabin is achieved with an airy greenhouse, while Honda’s nifty packaging allows for easy access to storage. The Chevrolet Blazer EV sacrifices some usefulness for style.

Even turning on the car is dissimilar. Chevrolet’s startup procedure involves depressing the brake pedal until an on/off button pops up on the screen. Honda’s Prologue uses a simple on/off button on the dash, similar to the engine start button in many gas-powered cars.

Honda PrologueHonda

But the main contrast comes down to tech features. GM is all in on having Google built into its EVs, with the Blazer EV’s 17.7-inch center display integrating infotainment and HVAC controls. Honda’s smaller 11.3-inch touchscreen also uses Google but includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto alongside it, while HVAC controls are physically mounted below.

Despite sharing the production line, Honda's key decisions, including standard wireless charging, mean GM’s software strategy takes another hit.

Final thoughts

Coming second to the Prologue is the cheaper Chevy Equinox EV, which sold 28,874 units in 2024. Over 18,000 were moved in recent months, so it’s likely this will overtake the Prologue in popularity for 2025.

Still, Honda delivered a compelling vehicle by playing to its own strengths, and for a battery EV’s first showing in North America, that’s nothing to scoff at.

