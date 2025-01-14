Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Guy Spots His Buddy’s Stolen Silverado, Then This Happens

A lot of people are done with car thieves, so when a guy in Santa Fe, New Mexico learned his buddy’s Chevy Silverado was stolen, he kept his eyes peeled for it. That paid off when he spotted the truck entering a mobile home park.

The buddy called police and reported the stolen truck, so cops set up a trap at the exits of the mobile home park. Officers were ready with Stop Sticks and plenty of units to take the suspects down and recover the Silverado.

But when the suspects spotted an officer at one exit, they hit reverse and raced to the other one, only to find that was covered as well. A successful stick means the truck tires start immediately losing air, slowing it down and making it harder for the suspect driver to maneuver through turns.

Likely panicking, the driver just sends it and Santa Fe Police were hot in pursuit. While the chase was on, a call for help was put in to New Mexico State Police.

Sure enough, the Stop Stick quills do their job and let the air quickly escape from some of the tires, dropping pursuit speeds as the chase continues, like you can see in the dashcam footage. However, even at these lower speeds, the policy of Santa Fe Police Department is that officers cannot perform PIT maneuvers, so they have to just follow slowly behind and wait for help or for the suspects to give up.

In the meantime, the suspects get the bright idea of taking a dirt road, perhaps believing that will provide some type of advantage. After that little off-road foray, the suspects run into another Stop Stick trap set up by the local sheriff’s office and state police to target the tires that are still inflated.

But as the stolen Silverado gets onto the interstate, New Mexico State Police get authorization to perform a PIT and they waste no time. Two units swoop in like birds of prey, one making short work of the Chevy.

We don’t know how these guys thought they’d ever get away from so many cops in the area. But it doesn’t take the brightest crayon in the box to steal a Silverado that’s over 20 years old.

Image via NM Bodycam/YouTube

