Hell Freezes Over: Road Rage Turns Into Civil Discourse

Reddit/Gillsamill

Road rage happens across the world but what's far rarer is a pair of participants that both back down. That's exactly what happens in this video though when the rules of a roundabout confuse the drivers. Watch what happens when they narrowly avoid a crash and then go from shouting to calmly discussing what went wrong.

The incident happened in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 12 when a driver was navigating the traffic circle at Hillside Drive and Hydraulic Road. As they get close to exiting the roundabout, a GMC Sierra HD approaches and then slams on the brakes to avoid hitting the dashcam car.

Both cars pause briefly after the near miss before the truck pulls up beside the dashcam car and the two drivers begin hurling insults. Almost immediately though it's clear that they're mostly arguing about how the roundabout works. It's a sign of things to come but clearly, both drivers are startled by the interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You have the yield!" the truck driver yells. "Everyone coming into the traffic circle has to yield," says the dashcam car driver. The pair argue about whether or not they came into contact and pull ahead to assess the damage. The truck driver gets out and continues to scream things like "I would have f***ing crushed you!" as they check on their pickup.

Strangely, the truck driver then excuses his behavior by saying "You do know this thing weighs like 10,000 pounds right?" Despite all of that, the dashcam car driver calmly and respectfully explains his reasoning and how he thinks the traffic circle works. Amazingly, the truck driver also calmly listens and then directly apologizes! "I'm sorry dude... this thing will crush somebody... sorry man," he says.

The dashcam driver simply responds, "You're good man, take it easy." After the fact, the dashcam driver posted on Reddit about his experience and admitted that he could've done a few things better. The traffic circle is new so slowing down to be sure the truck wouldn't barrel through would've been safer. He also could've de-escalated the situation by not hurling insults back at the truck driver. Regardless, in a world full of negativity and some some occasional poor decision-making, it's awesome to see these two sort things out with respect and humility.

You Might Also Like