Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Hellcat Driver Believes He’s Above The Law

We know Dodge Hellcats, be they Chargers or Challengers, are much faster than police cruisers. However, just because your muscle car is fast doesn’t mean you’ll get away from cops. This guy in his Charger Hellcat learns that the hard way when he runs from a Clayton County deputy in the included video.

Pennsylvania State Police are ditching Fords and Dodges in favor of Chevy Tahoes.

We don’t know if this deputy is from the sheriff’s highly trained, elite Blackhawk Unit. They specialize in high-speed pursuits and have plenty of experience chasing down and pitting out suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supposedly, the deputy decided to pull this Mopar over for a headlight that was out. Call it a pretense, it probably was in reality, but the driver reportedly had multiple warrants for his arrest. We know that’s shocking for a Charger driver (that’s sarcasm, just to clear up any confusion).

Of course, the guy runs from the traffic stop because he doesn’t want to go back behind bars. But he has to be able to not just outrun the deputy using the Hellcat, which should quite frankly be easy, but also keep from wrecking out in the process.

The passenger wisely steps out before the chase begins. Our suspect doesn’t even wobble through the first turn in the road, so he does know how to handle the powerful kitty at least reasonably well. We’ve seen some guys lose control going through just a regular right hand turn in Hellcats, Scat Packs, etc.

But he’s also not ditching the deputy, so it’s apparent the suspect isn’t dropping the hammer, really stretching the Hellcat’s legs. In fact, the guy keeps hitting the brakes and crossing the double yellow line like he’s nervous about leaving the roadway.

As the road they’re on ends in a T-intersection, the suspect’s fears come true. He doesn’t stick the 90-degree turn and ends up in the foliage on the side of the intersecting road. Too bad he wasn’t as good of a driver as the deputy or getting away would’ve been a breeze.

Story continues

Image via State Boyzzz/YouTube

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.