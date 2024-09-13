Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Hennessey Unveils World’s Most Powerful Manual Hypercar: Venom F5-M Roadster

Hennessey Special Vehicles has introduced the Venom F5-M Roadster, now the world's most powerful manual production car. This remarkable hypercar is powered by Hennessey’s Fury V8 engine, producing a jaw-dropping 1,817 bhp, and features a gated six-speed manual transmission—a rarity in today’s automatic-dominated industry. The car's design emphasizes driver engagement, delivering a tactile, old-school driving experience that many enthusiasts crave.

John Hennessey, the company’s founder, expressed excitement about this milestone: “It’s old school, it’s badass, and it offers ultimate driving engagement.” The Venom F5-M Roadster, with its aerodynamic enhancements like a 55-inch dorsal fin and stunning open-top design, will see just 12 units produced, each priced at $2.65 million. Despite the high price, all units have already sold, underscoring the demand for exclusive, high-performance vehicles.

Inside, the Roadster’s cockpit features a sleek manual gear shifter made from aluminum and carbon fiber. Hennessey’s engineers meticulously calibrated the powertrain, ensuring the Fury V8’s immense power can be safely transferred to the road. Designed for extreme driving enthusiasts, the Venom F5-M Roadster is a bold statement in an era increasingly dominated by electric and autonomous vehicles.

