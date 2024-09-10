Here's Our First Glimpse of Lucid's Secret 3rd Model

Lucid Motors

After spending the last couple years introducing new base and top-end performance variants of its first vehicle, the Air sedan, Lucid has its sights set on new markets. First comes the Gravity, an SUV revealed in full last November and set for production later this year. Next comes something on a new platform, which Lucid revealed for the first time in a teaser posted on Tuesday.

According to a post shared by the brand, the teaser photo above represents a new car on a new mid-sized platform. This unnamed model is said to be priced under $50,000 and set for production in late 2026, putting it along the same timeline, segment, and price point as the upcoming Rivian R2. Lucid says that this will be "one of" the brand's upcoming mid-size vehicles, suggesting that other body styles may also be built on the platform. There's no mention of its name, but trademark filings by the automaker suggest it could be called the Lucid Earth.



Wrapping up Tech & Manufacturing day: A new sneak peek at one of our upcoming midsize vehicles, set for production in late 2026 with a starting price under $50k.



With leading technology and efficiency, it will be able to deliver the same range as competitors while using a… pic.twitter.com/yJ5re2fIlt — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) September 10, 2024

Details beyond that are sparse, and the teaser image reveals little about the car itself. The mid-sized car seems to be a crossover, judging by the height of the front fascia, although the future Lucid follows the Gravity with proportions more like a station wagon. That fits the brand's current focus on low drag coefficients in the name of efficiency — and it seems likely that the car will be focused on technology and luxury to live up to the standard set by the flagship Air, too.



In addition to the new mid-sized platform, Lucid also has plans to help Aston Martin build its own EVs. Those cars will be built on a platform shared across all electric Aston Martins, starting with a planned platform debut in 2025.

