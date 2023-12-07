Historic 'Greenlea' Estate Hits The Market With a Classic Mercedes-Benz Bonus

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The car accents the property.

One of Manawatū’s oldest and most prestigious homes, ‘Greenlea,’ is now up for sale, accompanied by a rare automotive treasure – a 1964 230SL Mercedes-Benz automatic coupe. This 110-year-old estate on Mt Biggs Road, Feilding, not only represents a slice of New Zealand's architectural history but also offers an extraordinary opportunity for classic car enthusiasts.

Listed with New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, 'Greenlea' is a property that transcends the ordinary. It's expected to set a new benchmark in residential sales prices in Manawatū. The inclusion of the collectable Mercedes-Benz in the sale adds an unparalleled allure to this once-in-a-lifetime legacy purchase.

Jono Spring, a sales associate with New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, describes the 5.64ha property as one of the region's most historic. "Greenlea is believed to be the brainchild of Frederick de Jersey Clere, one of NZ’s most esteemed architects, known for designing over 100 churches throughout NZ. The homestead, constructed from 1910–1914, has been meticulously restored by the current owners over the past 26 years," he shares.

The property boasts a luxury four-bedroom, two-bathroom home, replete with multiple living and entertaining areas, including a billiard room and music room. It showcases exquisite detailing, from stained glass windows to Venetian chandeliers, all built from heart native NZ timber on original, rare-for-its-era concrete piles.

Margaret and Spencer Morris, the current owners, express their fondness for Greenlea, noting its perfect setup for entertaining guests and the joy it has brought them over two decades. As they embark on a new adventure, Spencer Morris feels it's fitting to include his beloved Mercedes-Benz convertible in the sale, adding a touch of cinematic glamour to the estate.

Greenlea is not just a property but an experience. Located on a ridge above the lower Manawatū, it offers panoramic views stretching to Mt Ruapehu and Kapiti Island. The tranquil, private setting is still conveniently close to local amenities.

This historic home, recently featured in New Zealand House & Garden magazine and a regular in local home and garden tours, awaits a new owner who appreciates its rich heritage, architectural beauty, and the timeless elegance of the classic Mercedes-Benz. Tenders for this remarkable estate close on Thursday, 15 February 2024.

Source: Scoop Culture

