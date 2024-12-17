Honda Prelude is back after 24 years, but there’s a catch

Honda is bringing back the Prelude, a nameplate that hasn’t graced showrooms since 2001. Expected to arrive in the U.S. in late 2025, the two-door coupe will feature a hybrid powertrain and a sporty design that pays homage to its predecessors. Honda previewed the new Prelude with a sleek concept car in 2023, which turned heads with its clean lines and aggressive stance.

The production Prelude is likely to retain much of the concept’s aesthetic appeal but appears to lack some of the mechanical details enthusiasts were hoping for—namely, a manual transmission.

No manual gearbox, but simulated shifts

For driving purists, it appears the Prelude will not offer a manual gearbox, a choice that may disappoint fans of Honda’s storied history with stick shifts. Instead, the coupe will utilize Honda’s new "S+ Shift" technology, which promises to “deliver maximum levels of driver engagement” through advances in “Linear Shift Control.”

Honda Prelude Concept S+ ShiftHonda

That’s a lot of jargon, but it sounds to us like some form of simulated gear changes in a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The S+ Shift mode will coordinate shifts with active sound control to produce realistic shift sounds. While this isn’t a manual, it aims to inject some excitement into the driving experience.

Honda has deployed similar technologies in its current hybrid lineup, including the Accord and CR-V. However, the Prelude’s S+ Shift feature is expected to deliver sharper simulated shifts, making the system feel sportier and more responsive.

Hybrid powertrain with familiar roots

The new Prelude will feature a hybrid powertrain likely based on the system found in the Civic Hybrid. This setup pairs a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with two electric motors, producing a combined output of around 200 horsepower in U.S. models.

Honda Prelude ConceptHonda

While it’s not a high-performance sports car on paper, the Prelude’s hybrid system should deliver smooth acceleration and strong efficiency. Enthusiasts might hope for a power boost to better match the coupe’s sporty aspirations, but Honda has yet to confirm specifics.

Final thoughts

Even without a manual gearbox, the Prelude’s return as a two-door hybrid coupe is a significant moment for enthusiasts. Affordable coupes have become increasingly rare, and the Prelude offers a slice of nostalgia with modern technology. We’re fans of the styling too, even if the rear end looked like a Porsche Taycan at first glance.

Set to hit U.S. dealerships in late 2025 and Europe in early 2026, the Prelude’s production model will be closely watched. With its hybrid powertrain, simulated shifts, and striking design, the new Prelude aims to capture the spirit of its predecessors while appealing to today’s market. Honda purists might wish for a Civic Type R drivetrain, but for now, the Prelude’s revival is a reason to celebrate.

