Honda, Toyota, Acura among over 325,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for nearly 300,000 Honda and Acura vehicles over a software issue that may cause cars to stall.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here's what you need to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

Honda recalls cars for potential software issue causing stalls

American Honda Motor Co. is recalling some Honda and Acura vehicles as a programming issue could cause the cars to stall.

A recall report states that improper programming of the fuel injection electronic control unit could cause sudden changes in the throttle opening that would result in the engine to hesitate, lose power or stall.

The affected cars include certain: 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type-S, 2023-2025 Honda Pilot, and 2021-2025 Acura TLX Type-S vehicles.

Dealers are to reprogram the unit for free and notification letters are expected to be mailed March 17.

Vehicles affected: 294,612

Subaru recalls Foresters for wheel problems

Subaru is recalling some 2025 Forester SUVs that may have improperly built tires.

The vehicles equipped with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels may have been produced with "an incorrectly specified lug seat surface" that prevents the tires from being attached properly.

Dealers are to replace the tires free of charge and notice letters are expected to be mailed March 24.

Vehicles affected: 20,366

Acura cars recalled for rearview camera problems

Acura is recalling some of its 2025 MDX SUVs as the vehicles may have a rearview camera display that goes blank.

The recall report states that the supplier, Alps Alpine North America Inc., told parent company Honda that the issue is caused by improper programming that causes the screen to go dark when the engine is shifted from reverse.

"When the center information display unit attempts to change out of the reverse camera image, the unit mistakenly interprets the signal as an internal error, resulting in a black screen, despite shifting the transmission back into reverse," the report says.

Dealers are to replace the center information display unit for free and notification letters are expected to be mailed March 3.

Vehicles affected: 9,221

Toyota and Lexus cars recalled for airbag issues

Toyota is recalling certain vehicles from its namesake brand and Lexus after reporting that those vehicles may not have been properly repaired after a previous recall.

"An electrical connection inside the steering column's spiral cable assembly may be insufficiently welded, causing the connection to separate and deactivate the driver's air bag," the NHTSA said.

The Toyota recall includes some model year 2023:

Corolla

Corolla Cross

Corolla Cross Hybrid

Highlander

Highlander Hybrid

Tacoma

The recalled Lexus vehicles include some:

2023 RX350

2023-2024 NX250

2023 NX350

Dealers will make the repair for free and notification letters are expected to be mailed March 30.

Vehicles affected: 1,716

