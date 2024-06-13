Honda's $15,500 Van Sounds Like the Kind of EV America Needs

Honda

A little less than a year since it showed off a prototype at the Japan Mobility Show, Honda has just announced the production version of its all-electric N-VAN e lineup. The Japanese market model is packed with loads of improvements over its gasoline-powered counterpart, as well as modern safety features, and as much as 152 miles of range per charge. It also happens to carry an MSRP that starts as low as $15,500.

Honda has been toying with the idea of an electric N-VAN lineup since at least 2022, with early prototypes arriving just a year after that. The microvan falls into the kei car segment, resulting in its exclusive distribution within Japan. Honda hasn’t shared specifics related to the van’s battery, but does claim an estimated range of 152 miles of range on the WLTP cycle. It is important to note that WLTP estimates are more generous than the test cycle utilized by the EPA in the States. The automaker also didn’t provide output figures for the model, but that's likely because kei cars are restricted from producing more than 64 hp by law. This is not a performance machine by any means.

Honda

Honda will offer the N-Van e in four different trim levels: e: L4, e: FUN, e: G, and e: L2. The e: G is the most affordable variant of the lineup, specifically targeted towards commercial buyers. The van features only one seat for ease of movement inside the cabin on delivery runs. The e: G is also 3.7 inches longer than its gasoline-drinking sibling, while also providing a load floor that sits 4.7 inches lower. The e: L2 model adds some additional configuration options for different types of commercial work. The models carry MSRPs of $15,500 and $16,200, respectively. That said, these two models are only available for lease through the automaker’s fleet vehicle program. Individuals can purchase the e: L4 model for just $17,200, which includes a suite of creature comforts lacking in the commercial units. These include four seats, a 7-inch LCD screen, and optional two-tone paint. The e: FUN model brings even more “luxury”, including a lighter interior theme and faster charging capabilities.

Story continues

Honda

The N-Van e model lineup is also backed by a number of helpful assistance features, including lane keep assist, sudden acceleration assist, pedestrian avoidance, automatic emergency braking, and even adaptive cruise control. The powertrain also supports regenerative braking to help keep the battery topped up between stops. Like Ford’s suite of commercial-focused EVs, the N-VAN e will also allow you to use the battery as a power source, providing a maximum output of up to 1500 W. The vans will also support bidirectional charging, which brings added peace of mind for fleet managers. The vans even come equipped with a curtain airbag, which is a first for the segment. Honda says the vans will charge in just 4.5 hours at a rate of 6 kW, or in as little as 3o minutes on a dedicated fast charger.

ADVERTISEMENT

This new Honda van is reminiscent of the Mitsubishi i-Miev, also an electric kei car. We did actually get the Mitsubishi here in the States from 2011 through 2017, and it found around 2000 buyers in that time. Not exactly a sales explosion, but it was also working with about 60 miles of range and started at just under $30,000 when it first arrived.

While a kei-sized vehicle isn’t really meant for use in the North American market, the appeal of these micro EVs is strong. They offer a much larger value proposition than most of the EVs on sale here in the States, even if they lack nearly all of the performance we’re used to. The van still can’t lay a finger on the value on offer from Toyota’s $10,000 IMV 0 pickup, however.

Honda

You Might Also Like