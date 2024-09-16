Read the full story on Backfire News

Horseback Road Rage Shooting Is So Very Texas

A food delivery guy making a run in rural Texas got more than he bargained for when men riding on horseback got into a road rage fight with him, one of them shooting the guy’s car. This is the sort of situation we would expect to unfold in Texas, although it could happen other places, even though it’s a bit of an oddity.

Road rager shot in tense confrontation.

The victim took cellphone video of the incident after he was driving along a road and said some men riding on horses blocked him and others from passing. In other states that role is proudly played by cyclists, not horseback riders.

You can hear in the footage shared by KENS 5 the man yell out in frustration at not being able to get around the riders. He told a reporter that after he complained the riders boxed him in, forcing him to stop his car.

One dismounted and showed he had a gun. Since this happened in Texas we would just assume anyone might be armed, but this apparently scared the food delivery driver. He gunned it, driving through a ditch to get away.

And that’s when he claims the man fired a shot at his car. In the panic he heard a noise but wasn’t sure what it was. We’re guessing this guy doesn’t visit the range pretty much ever.

After getting to where he was going, the victim noticed a nice bullet hole in his trunk lid. A frying pan he had in the trunk had a dent in it and there was an exit wound in the car’s backseat. Thankfully it wasn’t on him.

We only know one side of the story, but something tells us the horseback riders aren’t going to just step forward and tell theirs. Perhaps they felt threatened by the food delivery driver shouting at them and doing who knows what? We might never know, but what we do know is this story is so very Texas.

Image via KENS 5/YouTube