Horsepower Showdown: Donut Media Puts a Real Horse to the Test

How much horsepower does a horse have?

In a quirky and unconventional experiment, Donut Media, in collaboration with Adam Savage, has set out to answer a question that has likely crossed the minds of car enthusiasts and horse lovers alike: How much horsepower does a real horse have? Straying from the usual automotive content, this endeavor combines the worlds of equestrianism and horsepower in a unique scientific exploration.

The concept of horsepower, originally coined by James Watt in the 18th century, is a unit of measurement for power, representing the rate at which work is done. Scientifically, one horsepower is equivalent to approximately 550 foot-pounds per second or 745.7 watts. While this unit is typically associated with engines and machines, Donut Media decided to take it to a whole new level by testing the power of our four-legged friends.

To conduct this equine experiment, Donut Media collaborated with Motivo, a Los Angeles-based company known for its automotive modifications. The challenge was to connect a real horse to a dyno machine—a device that measures force, torque, and power. Motivo ingeniously modified a Honda Civic with special wheels designed to turn the rollers on a portable dyno. The twist? The force turning the wheels comes not from an engine, but from a real horse.

The setup involves the horse pulling on a cable connected to the vehicle's transmission, effectively turning its wheels and allowing the dyno to measure the force exerted. It's a playful yet scientific approach to understanding the power output of these majestic animals in terms that automotive enthusiasts can appreciate.

As the experiment unfolds, viewers can expect a blend of humor, curiosity, and a touch of science as Donut Media pushes the boundaries of automotive content by bringing horsepower to a whole new realm—where the neighs might just be as important as the revs. Stay tuned for an entertaining journey into the unexpected intersection of horsepower and hooves.

