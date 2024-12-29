Hyundai's high-tech SUV is smashing through US sales records — here's what's driving interest

Hyundai smashed its monthly U.S. sales record in November, building on the already impressive numbers the South Korean company posted in October.

All in all, Hyundai is having a banner year in the United States. According to Electrek, Hyundai's electric vehicle sales increased by 77% over last year. Hybrid sales exploded 104%. Among all of these eye-popping stats, perhaps the most impressive is that sales of the Ioniq 5 increased over 110% from November 2023.

In addition to the Ioniq 5, other Hyundai models such as the Tucson and the Santa Fe EVs also had their best sales months of all time. This sales boom has been driven by the introduction of the 2025 Ioniq 5 model, which has many exciting upgrades.

The Hyundai website says the newest model includes an upgraded battery that will get more miles on a single charge. It also has an enhanced port allowing it to access Tesla's vast network of Superchargers.

Some of the explosive sales have also been driven by generous tax rebates from the federal government. New Ioniq 5 vehicles are eligible for a partial tax credit of $3,750. And Hyundai took even greater advantage by opening up a massive new factory in Georgia to churn out its 2025 models. The AP reports, "Hyundai rushed to start making EVs in Georgia within two years of groundbreaking, spurred by federal electric vehicle incentives that reward domestic production."

Japanese automaker Honda has experienced similar success recently with its new Prologue model, which rocketed up to No. 5 on the sales charts in the third quarter of 2024 after a March release, with only the Ford Mustang Mach-E and three Tesla models ahead of it. The Ioniq 5 was right behind with only about 1,000 fewer sales that quarter nationwide.

Hybrid and electric vehicles are becoming increasingly cheaper. Drivers not only save money on gas, but also on costly routine maintenance these types of cars don't require. And states around the country continue to offer incentives making these cars even more affordable.

All of this is excellent news for the environment. EVs help reduce air pollution from tailpipes. They also don't rely on dirty energy, and are more efficient than traditional gas-guzzling cars. If you're interested in making your next car an EV, check out The Cool Down's guide.

Consumers seemed to welcome the news of Hyundai's impressive sales. One commented on the Electrek article, "Great that Hyundai and Ioniq 5 sales are booming."

Another was even more effusive: "Hyundai's commitment to EVs has been refreshing. They are adding new models and expanding in Asia and the US. I think they have some of the best value out there. Well done."

