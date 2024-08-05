Iconic 1959 BMW 507 Roadster Set for Auction at Mecum Monterey 2024

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A meticulously restored 1959 BMW 507 Roadster, showcasing exceptional design and performance.

A meticulously restored 1959 BMW 507 Roadster, an automotive gem and a testament to BMW’s legacy, is set to cross the auction block at the Monterey 2024 event hosted by Mecum Auctions on Friday, August 16th. This late-production Series II model, chassis number 70242, is one of the final 252 units produced and is estimated to fetch between $1,700,000 and $2,000,000.

Finished in a striking red exterior complemented by a tan interior, this BMW 507 Roadster is powered by a 3168cc, 150 HP all-aluminum OHV V-8 engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission. The car, which has clocked only 6,176 miles, stands as a paragon of automotive engineering and design, conceived by Count Albrecht Graf von Goertz.

A Legacy of Excellence and Meticulous Restoration

This particular 507 Roadster boasts a rich history, having been previously owned by renowned BMW collector Goetz Pfafflin. Pfafflin, a pivotal figure in the BMW Car Club of America and the founder of the BMW Vintage and Classic Car Club of America, meticulously maintained and cherished this vehicle.

In 1997, BMW specialist Brummer of Munich undertook a comprehensive rebuild of the engine, suspension, and brakes. Further, a professional restoration, including bodywork, paint, upholstery, and chrome, was executed by Bruce Kelly’s Lake Country Classics in Minneapolis in 2001. Pfafflin himself completed the 3,500-mile BMW Vintage Marathon of Europe in this car in 2001, attesting to its reliability and performance. Before the rally, Brummer also repaired the wiring system to ensure optimal functionality.

Showroom Condition and Collector’s Dream

Presented in showroom condition, this 507 Roadster was displayed at the 2021 Concours d’Elegance of America, a testament to its exceptional quality and restoration. The car comes with a plethora of documentation, including receipts, the owner's manual, a historic bill of sale, a copy of an old title, the 2021 concours display plate, and two additional license plates. Adding to its appeal, it includes a three-piece luggage set and a tool kit under the hood.

Technical Specifications and Features

The 1959 BMW 507 Roadster features dual carburetors, a ZF 4-speed manual gearbox, and a Blaupunkt radio. It also comes with an optional hardtop and optional 4-wheel disc brakes, enhancing its practicality and performance.

The upcoming auction presents a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to own a piece of automotive history. The BMW 507 Roadster, with its blend of performance, design, and historical significance, stands as a crown jewel in any collection.

This great vehicle is selling at Mecum Monterey. Visit their site to learn more about this and their other consignments.

