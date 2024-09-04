Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

India Welcomes Its Most Expensive Lamborghini Revuelto with Traditional Pooja Ceremony

In a display of cultural fusion, India has welcomed the arrival of its most expensive Lamborghini, the Revuelto, with a traditional pooja ceremony. The supercar, launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 8.89 crore, made its debut at a Lamborghini dealership in Bengaluru, where it was treated to a customary Indian ritual. This particular Revuelto, a demo model, is the first of its kind in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone for the luxury car market in India.

The dealership shared a video of the event on social media, where the supercar can be seen parked in front of a temple. The video captures the essence of the ritual, with priests performing the pooja, reciting mantras, and conducting various traditional rituals around the car. This practice, common in India, reflects the deep-seated cultural belief that a new car is more than just a vehicle—it's a new member of the family. The pooja ceremony is performed to bless the car and ensure its safety on the roads.

The Lamborghini Revuelto, unveiled globally in March last year and introduced to the Indian market in December 2023, is a significant addition to Lamborghini's lineup. This plug-in hybrid supercar, which replaces the iconic Aventador, is now the brand's flagship model. Powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine combined with three electric motors and a 3.8kWh lithium-ion battery, the Revuelto delivers a staggering 1,015 PS and 807 Nm of torque. This powerful combination allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 350 km/h.

The exterior of the Revuelto features Lamborghini's signature sharp, edgy design, complete with Y-shaped LED DRLs, hexagonal exhaust ports, and scissor doors. The car, finished in a striking Verde Turbine with black and orange leather interiors, is not just a vehicle but a statement of luxury and power.

As the Revuelto arrives on Indian shores, it symbolizes not only the growing appetite for luxury cars in the country but also the seamless blending of tradition with modernity. With the Revuelto already sold out until 2026, it is clear that India's wealthy elite are eager to get their hands on this cutting-edge supercar.

