Infamous San Francisco Towing Company Raided By The FBI

Earlier in the year we covered a shocking story out of San Francisco of a tow truck that tried snatching a vehicle sitting at a red light with a family inside. Bystander cellphone video documented the unbelievable incident, including the name of the tow company prominently displayed on the side of the truck.

Apparently, the company has quite the reputation and has been involved in enough questionable activities the FBI raided its office last week. Local station ABC7 documented the raid as it went down, with agents searching the premises, questioning people, and walking out with bags of evidence.

Per the US Department of Justice, two men who are owners and/or operators of the two business were in court last week for a hearing about criminal charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. They’ve been accused of attempting to defraud a car insurance provider through a false claim for a crashed vehicle.

Both face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000 or possibly more.

We wonder if more charges will be coming after the raid. Considering bags of evidence were taken, we’d say federal prosecutors are probably looking to build quite the case against the company and those who operate it.

According to ABC7, the city of San Francisco has been investigating the tow company for at least several months. It already has suspended the company and its affiliate tow services from doing business with the municipal government, a condition which will last for five years.

Sadly, we see cases of fraud and even violent criminal activity attached to tow truck companies quite a bit. Everyone can speculate about why that might be, but there’s something about towing and criminal activity which seem to go together like peanut butter and chocolate, which is honestly sad. After all, everyone depends on tow trucks when they’re in a vulnerable situation.

