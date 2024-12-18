Influencer Has His Own Corvette Towed from Car Meet to Avoid Cops

@stangry5.0 / Instagram



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



While Georgia police are playing checkers, Parker Jones is playing chess. Jones, the owner of a modified C6-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06, was at a car meet when he decided to rev his engine. A few minutes later, however, cops were reportedly at the parking lot exit and allegedly waiting to arrest him for causing a disturbance. That's when he decided to have his own car towed away.

Jones goes by the handle @stangry5.0 on social media, where he documents his vehicles and the modifications he's made to them. In the case of his C6 Z06, the LS7 has been fitted with upgraded cams that produce a lovely, angry sound — so, naturally, at a car meet, everyone wanted to hear it. Jones obliged the crowd, and revved the engine. The sound thrilled the showgoers, but apparently not local residents, who reportedly called the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure enough, the cops arrived — and according to Jones, they were waiting at the parking lot exit to arrest him for causing a disturbance. But he had an idea: the police couldn’t stop Jones if he isn’t in the car, so he decided to call a tow truck and have his own car towed away from the meet.

According to a video posted on his Instagram page, the plan went off without a hitch. Jones and his Corvette got home safely and without any confrontations with the police.

Jones said that the meet was held on private property that his father owns. Jones had asked an officer who showed up as the vehicle arrived what they could and couldn't do; the cop said the attendees could do what they wanted, as long as they were not moving.



That cop eventually left, Jones said, but added that about 20 minutes later several different police officers arrived on the scene. The 'Vette's owner says he talked to these officers, and they said they received complaints of revving — and they were specifically looking for the owner of the black C6 Corvette. Jones claimed the police said they were going to arrest the owner for causing a disturbance with the revving and for not being street-legal, at which point he decided that the best course of action was to have his car towed away. Apparently, the plan worked.



You Might Also Like